Uzbekistan, Mongolia setting their sights on strategic partnership in uranium mining game

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 8. General Director of Uzbek Overseas Geology Company Khayitboy Omanov and Chief Geologist of the Institute of Uranium and Rare Metals Geology at Navoiyuran JSC Khusniddin Olovov held talks with representatives of Mongolia’s Mon-Atom and Adamas Mining, Trend reports.

The dialogues centered around synergies in the geological sector, specifically the feasibility of collaborative uranium extraction at the Adamas Mining-operated deposits in Mongolia, in conjunction with executing geological surveys in these locales and adjacent regions.



The stakeholders have reached a consensus to facilitate the reciprocal transfer of extant geological datasets and documentation, undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the materials, and formulate pertinent inferences.



The discussions transpired within a synergistic framework and represented a pivotal advancement in fortifying symbiotic collaboration within the geological domain. Stakeholders articulated a robust assurance that collaborative initiatives would yield substantial advancements in the regional economic landscape and scientific innovation.



Simultaneously, across the fiscal continuum from 2019 to 2024, the bilateral trade turnover experienced an exponential escalation, amplifying over tenfold—from $1.9 million to $20.4 million.

