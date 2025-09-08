Azerbaijan showcases thriving investment opportunities at China Int’l Trade Fair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Azerbaijan is participating in the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT 2025) in Xiamen, Fujian Province, marking its second appearance at the event, Trend reports.

The country is represented through the unified "Invest in Azerbaijan" national stand, organized by the Azerbaijani Trade Representation in China and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) with support from the Ministry of Economy.

According to AZPROMO, the stand highlights Azerbaijan’s business and investment environment, showcasing incentives for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone, the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The display also emphasizes the country’s transport and transit potential, tourism prospects, and investment opportunities.

Moreover, AZPROMO presents information on the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA), the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones (EZDA), the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). A “Made in Azerbaijan” product corner, featuring items from Azerbaijani Trade Houses, is also part of the exhibit.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, visited the fair and explored the national stand. CIFIT 2025 runs through September 11, hosting over 50 national stands and representatives from more than 110 countries and regions.

