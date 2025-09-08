ACWA Power backs AlMusalla Prize design at Bukhara Biennial (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 8. ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company and a leading developer of green hydrogen projects, has announced its support for the presentation of the AlMusalla Prize-winning design at the Bukhara Biennial in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The initiative is being held in collaboration with the Diriyah Biennale Foundation and Vision Invest.

The AlMusalla Prize is an international architecture competition for the design of a musalla, a prayer and contemplation space common in Islamic cultures. The winning project, On Weaving by EAST Architecture with AKT II and artist Rayyane Tabet, is built almost entirely from palm tree waste. Its modular design allows it to be disassembled and reassembled, extending its usability.

ACWA Power Chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said the company’s role reflects its broader vision: “We have always seen ourselves as more than an energy company — our impact extends to creativity, heritage, and culture. We are proud to support the Bukhara Biennial, which fosters cultural exchange across Central Asia.”

He also highlighted Uzbekistan’s significance in ACWA Power’s portfolio, noting the company’s investment in training programs for Uzbek youth through Shirin College and its partnership with the government on energy transition projects. Uzbekistan is the company’s largest market outside Saudi Arabia.

The musalla was first unveiled at the 2025 Islamic Arts Biennale in Jeddah and later shown at the Venice Biennale before arriving in Bukhara, a historic Silk Road city with deep cultural and religious ties to the wider Islamic world.

As a sponsor of the Bukhara Biennial, ACWA Power is also supporting initiatives such as the Women of Central Asia panel, which highlights the creativity of women artists across the region.