Turkmenistan and Finland spotlight OSCE cooperation in high-level talks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 8. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Special Representative of Finland to the OSCE, Teri Hakala, to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Meredov expressed gratitude to Hakala for her contribution to building constructive dialogue and underlined Finland’s important role in enhancing the effectiveness of the OSCE. The talks focused on Turkmenistan’s long-term engagement with the organization across political, economic, environmental, and humanitarian dimensions, with particular emphasis on ongoing projects and programs.

The meeting noted growing interaction between Turkmenistan and OSCE institutions, including the Parliamentary Assembly, the Office of the High Commissioner on National Minorities, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and the Representative on Freedom of the Media.

Special attention was given to the significance of Finland chairing the OSCE in the year marking the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. Both sides agreed that the Finnish chairmanship’s priorities of dialogue and trust align with Turkmenistan’s policy of neutrality and its initiative to declare 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The parties also stressed the importance of joint efforts to ensure security, expand energy cooperation, improve transport connectivity, and continue the exchange of experience in human rights, democracy, and rule of law.