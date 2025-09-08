Iran rolls out red carpet for eastern stretch of Tehran-North highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Iran inaugurated the eastern lane of the Tehran-North Highway’s 2nd section on September 8, covering a stretch of 15.5 km, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

The opening ceremony was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh, and other officials.

The recently activated corridor encompasses 16 subterranean conduits extending over 11.7 kilometers and 12 elevated structures totaling 1.35 kilometers, constituting approximately 75 percent of the corridor's overall expanse. The subterranean conduits are outfitted with a robust array of 6,800 projection apparatuses and an extensive network of 155 surveillance optics.



With the initiation of this corridor, vehicular velocity on the thoroughfare is projected to escalate to 70 kilometers per hour, and anticipated fuel conservation is estimated to approximate 7.5 million liters on an annual basis.



The Tehran-North Highway serves as a critical arterial route, facilitating connectivity between Tehran Province and the coastal city of Chalus, strategically located within the northern Mazandaran Province. The thoroughfare is segmented into four distinct sections, exhibiting linear dimensions of 32 kilometers, 22 kilometers, 47 kilometers, and 20 kilometers, respectively. The fourth segment was inaugurated in the year 2015. In light of the uptick in holiday travel to northern territories, the enhancement of the highway network has emerged as a pivotal element in Iran's strategic infrastructure blueprint.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel