Iran and Egypt discuss nuclear program safety as key priority

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Preventing the escalation of Iran's nuclear program and developing diplomacy were discussed in a telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Trend reports.

During the phone call, it was stated that the member states of the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency are obliged to prevent the escalation of this situation.

The telephone conversation included an exchange of views on Iran's nuclear program, respect for the rights of all states parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Meanwhile, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA has been reduced to a minimum following the air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law adopted by the Iranian parliament, inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are prohibited from entering the country to conduct inspections. The agency's inspectors are only allowed to enter the country if Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country's peaceful nuclear activities and the safety of its nuclear facilities are guaranteed.