Azerbaijan opens tender to build solid waste disposal sites in Aghdam and Jabrayil
Azerbaijan’s “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC has announced a tender for the construction of solid waste landfills in the Aghdam and Jabrayil districts. The participation fee is set at 1,500 manat ($882). Tender proposals must be submitted by 17:00 (GMT+4) on September 19, 2025, with the opening scheduled for the same day and time.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy