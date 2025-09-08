Azerbaijan opens tender to build solid waste disposal sites in Aghdam and Jabrayil

Azerbaijan’s “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC has announced a tender for the construction of solid waste landfills in the Aghdam and Jabrayil districts. The participation fee is set at 1,500 manat ($882). Tender proposals must be submitted by 17:00 (GMT+4) on September 19, 2025, with the opening scheduled for the same day and time.

