Azerbaijani FM meets with reps of US Certified Trade Mission for Middle Corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received representatives of the US Certified Trade Mission on the Middle Corridor, who are visiting Azerbaijan, the nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The assembly acknowledged the pivotal implications of the dialogues convened in Washington on August 8 of the current year, featuring the engagement of the heads of state from Azerbaijan and the United States alongside the Armenian prime minister. The ratified documents were recognized for their potential to enhance regional stability and advancement while also illuminating the expansive opportunities for the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US.



In this context, the significance of the initiative aimed at facilitating seamless transit between the western territories of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan was underscored.



The initiatives undertaken by Azerbaijan to enhance and operationalize the Middle Corridor in recent decades were analyzed, highlighting that these initiatives were executed through targeted projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The meeting highly appreciated that Azerbaijan also has strategic relations with the partner states in the eastern part of the Caspian Sea, the friendly and brotherly countries of Central Asia, along the Middle Corridor.

Besides, the meeting pointed out that Azerbaijan has played an important role in Europe's energy security for many years and that the number of countries supplied with our country's natural gas has now reached 14.

The significance of particular projects, such as the construction of the Black Sea Energy submarine cable, was highlighted during the discussion as part of Azerbaijan's continuing large-scale activities with partner countries to develop and transport significant renewable energy resources to Europe.

Additionally, during the meeting, views were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

