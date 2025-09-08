Iran's Persian Gulf Bid Boland augments gas refining output

Iran’s Bid Boland Gas Refinery boosted output by 24 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian year, processing 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 350 million more than the same period in 2024. The increase supports fuel sustainability and economic goals.

