Croatia Confirms Support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s EU Path (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Secretary of State for Political Affairs of Croatia Frano Matušić held political consultations with Josip Brkić, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Trend reports.

The interlocutors discussed the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a particular focus on the future of European integration. Secretary of State Matušić confirmed that the Republic of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina successfully cooperate at all levels, reiterating that Croatia supports the sovereignty, political stability, rule of law, and constitutional order of Bosnia and Herzegovina based on the Dayton-Paris Peace Agreement.

The importance of aligning Bosnia and Herzegovina’s foreign policy with the goals and values of the European Union’s Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) was emphasized, particularly in the context of visa regimes and migration. Secretary of State Matušić stressed that European integration has a positive transformative effect on countries even during the accession process, which also contributes to strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, transport, and trade.

Croatia’s continued political and expert support for Bosnia and Herzegovina throughout the entire EU accession process was confirmed, with a special note that the reform of the Election Law in Bosnia and Herzegovina remains a fundamental prerequisite for the equal political participation of members of the Croatian people at all levels of government, as well as for exercising the right to legitimate representation in institutions.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current foreign policy issues, including the situation in Southeast Europe and potential cooperation within the framework of international organizations.