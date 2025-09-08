President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China bolsters strategic partnership between countries - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China has given a powerful impetus to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various fields between China and Azerbaijan, as well as enriched the content of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

She recalled that President Ilham Aliyev has visited China eight times and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping more than ten times in various formats.

"President Xi Jinping called President Ilham Aliyev his old friend. It is under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state that Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are consistently reaching a new level and have already reached the highest point in history," Lu Mei stressed.

According to her, the Chinese side is ready to work with Azerbaijan to maintain the positive momentum of bilateral cooperation and open new horizons for mutual benefit and shared prosperity.