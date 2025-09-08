Azerbaijan's Baku set to roll out red carpet for yet another international event

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ The capital city, Baku, will host one of the most prestigious platforms for international sports dialogue – the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit – from May 24–28, 2026, Trend reports.

To mark this occasion, an official agreement was signed on September 8, 2025, between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, SportAccord, and Baku City Circuit Operations Company, and a presentation ceremony was held.

Founded in 2003, SportAccord is today one of the most influential associations in global sport, bringing together more than 120 international federations representing both Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines, along with the International Olympic Committee and other major sporting organizations. Its mission is to support the global development of sport, strengthen cooperation among sports institutions, and promote the social, cultural, and economic values of sport worldwide.

The SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit is considered one of the most significant annual events in the international sports and business calendar. Each year, hundreds of international federations, organizations, sponsors, and media representatives gather to discuss the future of sport, build new partnerships, and benefit from global networking opportunities. The summit program features conferences, exhibitions, and bilateral meetings.

In addition to the summit, SportAccord organizes the World Combat Games, World Mind Games, and World Urban Games, events that unite Olympic and non-Olympic sports and are recognized in more than 150 countries.

Baku's hosting of this prestigious summit in 2026 will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position in the international sports and business community and bring the country into the spotlight of the global sports arena.