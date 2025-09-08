Korea District Heating Corp to support Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek in modernizing heating system

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 8. Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek city administration and Korea District Heating Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the modernization of the capital’s heating system, Trend reports via the mayor’s office.

The MoU covers six areas, including the development of a strategic plan to upgrade the city’s heating network with advanced technologies, measures to reduce carbon emissions, and the design of a tariff policy.

The mayor of Bishkek engaged in a strategic dialogue with a delegation from the Korean corporation to explore synergies and collaborative ventures within the energy sector, with a particular focus on centralized heating solutions. Both parties articulated a shared optimism for enhanced synergies in the aftermath of the discussions.

In the first half of 2025, national electricity consumption reached 10 billion kWh, including 6.616 billion kWh generated by hydropower plants, 1.132 billion kWh by thermal power plants, and 2.050 billion kWh imported from neighboring countries.

