Kazakhstan to plan second and third nuclear power plants

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has underlined the strategic importance of nuclear energy for Kazakhstan’s future, calling for preparations to begin on additional nuclear power plants alongside the country’s first facility now under development, Trend reports.

“In the country, large-scale modernization of energy sources has begun, with major projects being implemented involving foreign investors. For example, in the next five years, 6.3 GW of green energy is scheduled to be commissioned, which will significantly increase its share in the energy balance,” Tokayev said as he addressed the nation today.

He emphasized that the energy transition must be pragmatic. “For Kazakhstan, the energy transition is not an end in itself, but an instrument of sustainable development, based on the real capabilities of the energy system and the long-term interests of the state,” the president said.

According to Tokayev, nuclear power will play a central role in this strategy. “A month ago, in the Almaty region, the implementation of the project for the first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan began in cooperation with Rosatom. However, for stable economic growth, this is not enough. We should already start planning the construction of a second and even a third nuclear power plant,” he declared.

The president also pointed to growing international cooperation. “At a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, an agreement was reached on a strategic partnership between our countries in the nuclear sector,” Tokayev noted, adding that Kazakhstan remains open to collaboration. “Kazakhstan is ready to cooperate with all global companies on a mutually beneficial basis, in line with the goal of ensuring our energy sovereignty.”

Tokayev further stressed the role of coal in the country’s energy mix. “Given Kazakhstan’s vast reserves of high-quality coal, special attention should be paid to the development of coal energy using advanced technology to ensure its cleanliness. We must skillfully use our natural advantages for the benefit of the country’s development,” he said.

On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan conducted a pivotal referendum regarding the establishment of nuclear power facilities. An overwhelming 71.12 percent of the electorate endorsed the initiative, accompanied by a voter engagement rate of 63.66 percent.

On June 16 of this year, it was disclosed that Rosatom has been designated as the principal contractor for the development of the nation’s inaugural nuclear power facility, subsequent to the outcomes of a competitive bidding process.