Azerbaijani official paints Baku as sporting heavyweight by hosting SportAccord Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ I have participated in SportAccord events many times, and hosting it in Baku will once again solidify Azerbaijan’s reputation as a nation passionate about sports, said Chingiz Huseynzade, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, Trend reports.

During the formal endorsement event between the Baku City Circuit and SportAccord, Huseynzade articulated his appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for orchestrating this significant occasion.



“I am assured that Azerbaijan will adeptly facilitate this pivotal athletic occasion,” he added.

SportAccord, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, is governed by stakeholders from the Olympic and non-Olympic International Federations and has taken over some of the activities of the dissolved Global Association of International Sports Federations. SportAccord unites international federations and sports businesses to serve, promote, and protect stakeholders' interests; help them accomplish global goals; and share information. Since 2003, SportAccord's World Sport & Business Summit has been its flagship event.

In addition to the Summit, SportAccord sponsors the yearly International Federation (IF) Forum, a closed-to-the-public event with tailored subject sessions for International Sport Federations. SportAccord organizes multi-sport games like the World Combat Games, World Mind Games, and World Urban Games, which feature Olympic and non-Olympic sports.

