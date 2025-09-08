Turkmenistan, China advance collaboration in oil and gas sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 8. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov met with Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration of China (NEA), on September 2 in Beijing to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation in the oil, gas, and related industries, Trend reports, citing the NEA.

The Chinese delegation underscored the pivotal role of energy in the Turkmen-Chinese strategic alliance, as Amanov reiterated Turkmenistan’s dedication to enhancing bilateral agreements and leveraging the successful outcomes of collaborative initiatives.



The discussions, involving high-ranking officials and diplomatic representatives from both nations, transpired during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s diplomatic mission to China for the SCO summit and associated commemorative activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel