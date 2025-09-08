US and Kazakhstan joining forces to tap into Middle Corridor's hidden treasures

Photo: Kazakh Invest

The largest US trade mission in Central Asia visited Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region to explore its investment potential and the advantages of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). A roundtable with local businesses highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic focus on developing the TITR as a key Eurasian trade corridor, with a 60 percent increase in transportation volume in 2024.

