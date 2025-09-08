Azerbaijan's Central Bank to shake things up with fresh take on its monetary policy

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce its next key interest rate decision on September 10, following a previous cut that set the refinancing rate at seven percent. The bank emphasized that its policy will continue to focus on price stability, with future adjustments depending on inflation trends and domestic and external economic risks.

