ADB-ACWA Power partnership brings considerable renewable energy investment to Uzbekistan

The Asian Development Bank and ACWA Power have partnered to finance Uzbekistan’s first utility-scale wind project with battery storage, marking a major step in the country’s transition to renewable energy and low-carbon growth. The Nukus-2 Project is set to boost clean energy production, enhance grid stability, and support economic development in Karakalpakstan.

