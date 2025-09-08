ADB-ACWA Power partnership brings considerable renewable energy investment to Uzbekistan
The Asian Development Bank and ACWA Power have partnered to finance Uzbekistan’s first utility-scale wind project with battery storage, marking a major step in the country’s transition to renewable energy and low-carbon growth. The Nukus-2 Project is set to boost clean energy production, enhance grid stability, and support economic development in Karakalpakstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy