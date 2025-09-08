Azerbaijan, Uruguay looking into new ways to team up on economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Azerbaijan and Uruguay have discussed opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy, green technologies, infrastructure, transportation, industry, and food security, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The ministry noted that these discussions took place during a visit by Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, to the Eastern Republic of Uruguay.

As part of the visit, Aliyev met with Valeria Csukasi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Relations of Uruguay, to highlight Azerbaijan’s economic environment and ongoing efforts to improve investment conditions. It was noted that Azerbaijan and Uruguay have signed six agreements covering economic, customs, cultural, and other areas, providing a strong foundation for expanding bilateral trade and economic ties.

During a meeting with Fernanda Cardona, Uruguay’s Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining, it was underscored that Uruguayan enterprises possess substantial capacity for capital allocation in Azerbaijan, especially within the realms of renewable energy, sustainable technologies, infrastructural development, transportation logistics, and industrial domains. The Alat Free Economic Zone presents extensive avenues for international capital influx, particularly for stakeholders hailing from Uruguay.



Furthermore, an engagement with Cecilia San Román, the President of Uruguay’s National Administration of Fuels, Alcohol, and Ports (ANCAP), centered on synergistic collaboration with SOCAR in energy sector projects, co-initiatives, and the exchange of expertise. Both parties underscored the robust prospects for synergistic collaboration in sustainable energy solutions and cutting-edge technological implementations.

