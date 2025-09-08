US investment giant Oppenheimer throws its hat in ring for Uzbekistan’s ambitious projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 8. The American investment company Oppenheimer has expressed its intention to participate in financing three major projects in the Andijan region with a total value of $1.2 billion, Trend reports.

A contingent spearheaded by Shukhrat Abdurakhmanov, the Governor of the Andijan region, engaged in strategic dialogues in Washington with John Tonelli, the Managing Director of Oppenheimer. During this high-level exchange, pivotal initiatives earmarked for execution within the region were deliberated.



Among the strategic initiatives is the establishment of a $180 million textile industrial enclave, incorporating state-of-the-art enterprises dedicated to the manufacturing and processing of textile commodities. The delegation also introduced a $20 million artificial lake initiative, strategically designed to reposition Khanabad as a compelling tourist hub for both domestic stakeholders and global travelers. Furthermore, an extensive metropolitan enhancement initiative, dubbed “New Andijan,” encompassing a total capitalization of $1 billion, was deliberated upon.



Subsequent to the negotiations, representatives from Oppenheimer affirmed their preparedness to engage in the capital infusion for these significant regional initiatives.



In recent fiscal periods, bilateral trade metrics between the two nations have exhibited consistent upward trajectories. In the fiscal year 2024, the trade turnover exhibited a robust increment of 15 percent. The portfolio of synergistic collaborative initiatives encompasses domains including civil aviation, strategic mineral resources, electrical engineering, energy sector dynamics, agronomy, digital transformation technologies, financial services, innovation ecosystems, educational frameworks, and a multitude of additional sectors.

