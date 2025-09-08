Chinese ambassador spotlights surge in transit traffic across Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ As many as 225 container block trains from China passed through the territory of Azerbaijan in the first seven months of 2025, almost twice as many as in the same period last year, the Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

She observed that, in alignment with predictive analytics, their quantity is projected to surpass 400 by the conclusion of the fiscal year.

Mei pointed out that since the dawn of this year, Trans-Caspian trains on the China-Europe route, making their way through Azerbaijan, have been hitting the road from Beijing and the Chinese provinces of Shanxi, Guangdong, and Zhejiang without a hitch.

"Tomorrow I will attend the ceremony of receiving the China-Europe freight train, which will arrive in Baku from Zhejiang Province," the diplomat pointed out.

She believes that the Chinese side is really pulling out all the stops to fast-track the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, paving the way for fresh avenues to strengthen ties between Beijing and Baku.

The envoy further emphasized that the bilateral trade and economic synergies between the two nations are exhibiting robust growth trajectories.



"As per the latest empirical data, the trade volume between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan during the initial seven-month timeframe of the current fiscal year has escalated to $2.45 billion, reflecting a 26 percent uptick relative to the corresponding temporal segment of the preceding year." The yearly transactional throughput is projected to attain unprecedented metrics. As of the current assessment, China occupies the fourth position in the hierarchy of Azerbaijan's trading alliances and serves as the primary conduit for importation activities," Mei articulated.

