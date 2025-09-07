Azerbaijan-Georgia trade flourishes thanks to expanding non-oil sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Trade operations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have grown significantly in the first seven months of the year, reaching $464.8 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this is a $102.7 million, or 28.4 percent, increase compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, trade with Georgia during this period accounted for 1.61 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade, placing the country tenth among Azerbaijan’s main trading partners. Exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia amounted to $382.2 million, up $75.4 million, or 24.6 percent, year-on-year, while imports from Georgia reached $82.6 million, marking a $27.3 million, or 49.5 percent increase.

Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to Georgia totaled $183.5 million, a $48 million, or 35.4 percent, rise compared to the first seven months of last year. Non-oil goods accounted for 8.79 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports, making Georgia the fourth-largest non-oil export destination for the country.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade with foreign countries amounted to $28.8 billion from January through July 2025. This is 7.25 percent more than the same period last year.

Of the foreign trade turnover, exports amounted to $15.2 billion and imports to $13.6 billion. Thus, in annual terms, exports decreased by 5.4 percent, while imports increased by 26.1 percent.

Consequently, foreign trade resulted in a positive balance of $1.6 billion, which is 3.3 times less than the previous year's figure.