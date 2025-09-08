Turkmenistan-Emirati business forum to take place in Sharjah in October

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 8. The Turkmenistan-Emirati Business Forum will be held from October 1 to 10, 2025, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Trend reports via the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan (CCIT).

The initiative is collaboratively orchestrated by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Sharjah, in conjunction with the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the UAE.



The forum is designed to function as a nexus for the exploration of contemporary trade dynamics and industrial paradigms, fostering synergistic partnerships and amplifying commercial linkages within the region. The agenda encompasses a series of panel discussions with industry thought leaders, showcases of entrepreneurial ventures, and specialized sessions focused on export dynamics and investment landscapes.



There will be a concentrated emphasis on the paradigms of sustainable development and the disruptive innovations that are redefining the trajectory of global trade dynamics. Participants will also acquire actionable intelligence for scaling their enterprises and uncovering novel avenues to enhance their footprint in the Middle East market.



The antecedent Turkmenistan-UAE commercial symposium transpired in Ashgabat during the month of June in the year 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel