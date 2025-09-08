Iran, Russia set stage for energy talks focused on gas transport, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ A delegation from Russia’s Ministry of Energy is expected to visit Tehran soon to finalize discussions on gas supplies from Russia to Iran. Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the opening ceremony of the Iran Plast International Exhibition in Tehran.

The official noted that the issue had already been raised during the meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.

Jalali said that cooperation in the energy sector between Iran and Russia is developing.

The Iranian ambassador added that businessmen operating in the economic sphere of Iran and Russia do not have sufficient information about each other's markets. This has resulted in the lack of close ties in the economic spheres. However, relations between the two countries are at a strategic level and, according to the signed strategic cooperation document, cooperation is moving towards development.

"One of the opportunities that lies ahead between the two countries is a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. Currently, the volume of trade turnover between Iran and Russia is not at a level commensurate with the potential of the two countries. However, the private sector can actively enter the market," he noted.

The 19th Iran Plast exhibition has started in Tehran today. As many as 700 local and 67 foreign companies participated in the exhibition.

On June 26, 2024, a document was signed between Majid Chegeni, Executive Director of the National Iranian Gas Company, and Alexei Miller, Executive Director of the Russian Gazprom Company, on the transportation of Russian gas to Iran.