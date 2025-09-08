UK sees significant increase in Uzbek visitors in early 2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Travel from Uzbekistan to the United Kingdom has surged in early 2025, with tourism driving much of the growth. Between January and July, 3,800 Uzbek citizens visited the UK—a 40% increase compared to the same period last year—highlighting rising interest in leisure, education, and family visits abroad.

