UK sees significant increase in Uzbek visitors in early 2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Travel from Uzbekistan to the United Kingdom has surged in early 2025, with tourism driving much of the growth. Between January and July, 3,800 Uzbek citizens visited the UK—a 40% increase compared to the same period last year—highlighting rising interest in leisure, education, and family visits abroad.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy