President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of North Macedonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Trend reports.

"Dear Madame President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of North Macedonia – Independence Day.

The current dynamics in the development of Azerbaijan–North Macedonia relations are a source of satisfaction. Our ties, built on solid foundations, and our effective joint activities serve the interests of our countries and the well-being of our peoples. Your official visit to Azerbaijan in March gave new impetus to the friendly and cooperative relations between our nations.

Today, there are excellent opportunities to further deepen and enrich our interstate cooperation across various fields. The high level of our political relations and active dialogue create a strong basis for this.

I am confident that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia will continue to develop and strengthen successfully through our joint efforts, both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations.

On this joyous occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people," the letter reads.