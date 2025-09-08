Armenia’s constitutional moves key to advancing agreement with Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbayov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Armenia's constitutional steps are necessary for further progress in the deal with Azerbaijan, Elchin Amirbayov, the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, said in an interview with the i24NEWS TV channel, Trend reports.

According to him, the agreement signed on August 8 between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an important step in normalizing relations between the two countries.

"This agreement is a very important step in normalizing relations between our countries," Amirbayov highlighted.

At the same time, he stressed that the document is preliminary in nature and is not a final signing.

"Before moving forward, Armenia will have to take concrete steps, including amending the Constitution to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan," the diplomat added.

Amirbayov also praised the personal involvement of US President Donald Trump, emphasizing that his diplomatic influence played a decisive role in achieving this result.

He expressed hope that this process will usher in a new milestone in the Caucasus based on cooperation, stability, and economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, on August 8, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, facilitated by the mediation of United States President Donald Trump, initialed a strategic accord and executed a joint declaration underscoring the imperative to perpetuate endeavors aimed at the formalization and ultimate ratification of the agreement.

