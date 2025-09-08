Kazakhstan proposes establishment of Ministry of AI and Digital Dev't

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the creation of a new Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development as part of efforts to accelerate the country’s technological transformation, Trend reports.

As he addressed the nation today, Tokayev spoke about the role of digitalization in economic modernization. He stressed the need for rapid adoption of a Digital Code, which will set out the main directions of digital policy, including artificial intelligence, platform economy, big data and related areas.

"To become part of the new technological paradigm, it will be necessary to restructure the entire system of public administration, significantly increasing its transparency, efficiency, and people-centeredness," he said.

The president said the new ministry should be formed on the basis of the existing sectoral body and headed by a specialist at the level of deputy prime minister. The government, he added, will be tasked with ensuring the widespread use of artificial intelligence to modernize all sectors of the economy.