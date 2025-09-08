Azerbaijan focuses on bilateral cooperation prospects with Djibouti

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ On September 8, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Djibouti, Mohammed Ali Hassan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation and partnership in multilateral formats. They emphasized the wide-ranging potential for collaboration in economic, trade, humanitarian, and educational areas

The importance of continued mutual support and solidarity within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, was highlighted. The upcoming OIC Summit in Azerbaijan in 2026 and the country’s chairmanship over the next two years were noted as providing additional opportunities for cooperation.

The paramount importance of the recent convening in Washington, alongside the strategic accords established therein, was duly underscored. The Azerbaijani contingent reiterated its position as a pivotal enabler in the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation framework and emphasized its commitment to perpetuating initiatives aimed at propelling the peace agenda forward.



Additional topics of reciprocal significance were also deliberated upon during the assembly.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Djibouti. The sessions were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev for Azerbaijan and Secretary General Mohammed Ali Hassan for Djibouti.

