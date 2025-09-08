Chinese ambassador highlights Belt and Road Initiative's perks for co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ As the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Azerbaijan, I am deeply convinced that China and Azerbaijan have enormous potential for pragmatic cooperation, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said at a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

She highlighted that during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China, the leaders of the two countries rolled up their sleeves and dove into the nitty-gritty of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of aligning national development strategies, promoting high-quality engagement under the Belt and Road Initiative, facilitating trade and investment liberalization, and increasing the capacity of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. He also stressed the need to expand cooperation in traditional sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and energy, while simultaneously cultivating new growth areas in the digital economy, green development, and artificial intelligence,” she said.

Lu Mei articulated that the augmentation of educational, scientific, cultural, tourism, youth, and interregional exchanges is of paramount significance for the establishment of resource synergies and the fortification of a robust framework for enduring bilateral relations.



“It can be asserted with certainty that the extensive strategic alliance between China and Azerbaijan encompasses vast opportunities and remarkable potential. China is poised to engage synergistically with Azerbaijani counterparts, leveraging the strategic diplomacy of state leadership and high-level accords, to effectively realize established objectives and enhance collaborative efforts further,” she concluded.

