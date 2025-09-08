Kazakhstan sees North-South corridor as strategic bridge to new markets, Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. The volume of cargo transported across Kazakhstan in 2024 exceeded 1 billion tons, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he addressed the nation today, Trend reports.

He has underlined the growing importance of transport and logistics in securing Kazakhstan’s role as a major Eurasian transit hub, stressing that the country must act ahead of rivals to strengthen its position.

Tokayev pointed to the need to expand the country’s transit capacity through multiple corridors. “The North–South corridor opens direct access to the markets of the Persian Gulf and South Asia. The East–West corridor and China’s global Belt and Road Initiative enhance Kazakhstan’s role as the main land bridge of Eurasia,” he said.

He underlined that the Trans-Caspian transport route is also a priority. “All these routes must function as a single system, bringing our country tangible income and new investment in infrastructure, as well as creating quality jobs,” Tokayev said, adding that digital solutions and artificial intelligence will be essential for competitiveness.

The president also highlighted concrete progress. “This year, the construction of the second Dostyk–Moyynty railway line, stretching 836 kilometers, will be completed. This project, implemented with our own resources in record time, is of particular importance. It will significantly increase the throughput capacity of the East–West route,” he said.

He called for further efforts to expand the network. “The government must ensure the timely implementation of such projects as Bakhty–Ayagoz and Kyzylzhar–Moyynty. Their launch will complete the formation of the railway infrastructure framework,” Tokayev stated.

Kazakhstan has also been diversifying routes to new markets. “Recently, we managed to send the first batch of grain to Vietnam through the Chinese port of Lianyungang. The construction of the Turgundi–Herat railway in Afghanistan is planned, with the prospect of reaching the Pakistani market. But these opportunities to open new transport routes and markets are not limited—much work lies ahead,” Tokayev said.