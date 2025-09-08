Alatau city project announced as Kazakhstan's first fully digital city

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced plans to develop Alatau as a major hub for business and innovation, positioning it as a model for Kazakhstan’s technological future, Trend reports.

“In many rapidly developing countries, so-called cities of accelerated development have become poles of attraction for investment and technology. Our new center of business activity and innovation is to be the city of Alatau,” Tokayev said as he addressed the nation today.

According to the president, the groundwork for the project has already been laid. “A territory has been allocated, the initial planning has been completed, and key infrastructure networks have been connected,” he noted.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the project’s realization. “During my recent visit to China, multibillion-dollar agreements were signed with world-class companies. One of these companies took part in building the global technopolis of Shenzhen and will be directly involved in the implementation of Alatau City,” he said.

The president called for swift institutional measures. “Within ten days, a draft decree must be prepared to grant the city a special status with direct subordination to the government. Then, within no more than six months, a separate law should be adopted, setting out the city’s governance regime, financial model, and other key aspects,” Tokayev stated.

He emphasized that the special legal framework is vital to the project’s success. “A special status is not a privilege, but a necessary measure or instrument, without which all our plans risk remaining only on paper,” he said.

Tokayev also outlined his vision for the city’s future: “Alatau City must become the first fully digital city in the region – from 'smart city' technologies to the possibility of paying for goods and services with cryptocurrencies. The city will embody the image of Kazakhstan’s future, combining technological progress with the most comfortable living environment.”