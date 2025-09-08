Uzbek ministry paints Zangezur Corridor as game changer for nation's exporters (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 8. For Uzbek entrepreneurs with their eyes on the prize of exporting to Türkiye and European Union countries, the Zangezur Corridor is a golden ticket that paves the way for expanding their foreign economic activity, a source at the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan told Trend.

"Should a conducive transit framework be instituted within the jurisdictions of Azerbaijan and Armenia, this corridor has the potential to function as a robust and effective logistics conduit. It will optimize logistics expenditures, enhance throughput velocity, and, as a result, augment the market positioning of Uzbek commodities in international arenas," the source emphasized.

The ministry representative further articulated that the Zangezur Corridor is poised for dual modality utilization, encompassing rail transport contingent upon the completion of requisite infrastructure, as well as road freight operations leveraging the extant route. In his assessment, this initiative is poised to engender conducive circumstances for the enhancement of bilateral commerce and markedly bolster the export and transit capabilities across the entire geographic area.