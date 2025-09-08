Kyrgyzstan’s five-year trade snapshot with Central Asian countries - REVIEW

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Over the past five years, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade with neighboring countries has undergone significant changes. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan remain key partners, showing steady growth in goods exchange, while trade with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan has been more uneven and prone to fluctuations. New agreements and improved relations open opportunities for the country to expand trade and strengthen economic ties in the region.

Data from the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that trade with Kazakhstan increased by over 80 percent from $810 million in 2020 to nearly $1.5 billion in 2024, with an average annual growth rate exceeding 16 percent. Exports to Kazakhstan rose 73 percent, from $285.9 million to $494.6 million, led by food and agricultural products, fuel and energy resources, metals, mineral raw materials, as well as chemical and light industry products.

The country's imports grew 87 percent, from $523.6 million to $978.9 million, mainly consisting of food products, fuel and energy resources, ferrous metals, and technical equipment. The growth is supported by active interstate coordination. At the seventh session of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, a roadmap was signed to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2030, creating conditions for further expansion of goods exchange and stronger economic ties.

Trade with Uzbekistan has shown even higher growth rates. Bilateral trade surged from $342 million in 2020 to \$845 million in 2024, increasing almost two and a half times with an average annual growth rate of 25 percent. Exports jumped 127 percent, from $152.9 million to $346.9 million, dominated by livestock, agricultural products, foodstuffs, ores, and fuel-energy resources. Imports rose 164 percent, from $189 million to $498.4 million, mainly industrial goods, agricultural products, and metals.

To further boost trade, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed in August 2025 to hold meetings of a joint working group led by deputy prime ministers. The group’s main task is to develop measures to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion.

Meanwhile, trade with Tajikistan declined in 2024 compared to 2020. Bilateral trade fell from $37 million to just $1.5 million due to logistics difficulties, including COVID-19 impacts, border restrictions, and export reorientation. Exports focused on fuel and energy resources, while imports mainly included aluminum products.

In 2025, the situation began to improve. On March 13, 2025, the heads of state signed a State Agreement, further activating economic ties. In the first six months of 2025, trade rose to $7.27 million, 11 times higher than the same period in 2024 ($645,700). Kyrgyzstan’s exports increased 302 times to $5.26 million versus $17,400 a year earlier. Imports from Tajikistan tripled to $2 million, compared to $628,400 in the same period in 2024. Both sides aim to increase trade to $500 million.

Turkmenistan’s share in Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade remains small, just 0.5 percent in 2024, but growth is notable. Trade rose from $12 million in 2020 to over $85 million in 2024. Kyrgyz exports grew from $4.5 million to $8.1 million, while imports from Turkmenistan surged from $7.2 million to $77.5 million. Trade is dominated by Turkmen oil products and chemical goods, while Kyrgyz exports mainly include food and consumer goods.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan is gradually expanding its trade with regional countries. Uzbekistan’s position as a partner is strengthening, Kazakhstan maintains its leadership, and trade with Tajikistan is recovering after long-standing disputes. Turkmenistan remains a secondary direction, though trade growth is possible through energy and chemical products. Kyrgyzstan’s focus on reducing logistics and administrative barriers underscores its commitment to strengthening regional economic ties.