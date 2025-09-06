Azerbaijan, Qatar explore new economic partnerships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. During his official visit to Qatar, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov led a delegation for high-level meetings focused on expanding bilateral economic cooperation and exploring new areas of partnership, Trend reports.

Minister Jabbarov met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Both sides emphasized the importance of regular visits and meetings to strengthen friendly relations and develop strategic partnerships. Discussions included investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and prospects for joint initiatives in priority sectors.

At a meeting with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, the delegation explored ways to expand trade, increase mutual investments, and promote cooperation in green technologies, agriculture, infrastructure, and industry.

Minister Jabbarov also met with Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Qatar Investment Authority, to discuss deepening investment partnerships and implementing joint projects. A separate meeting with Mutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Power International Holding, focused on initiatives in the energy sector and opportunities for joint projects.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of memorandums of understanding between SOCAR and Qatar’s UCC Holding. Signed by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and UCC Holding President Ramez Al Khayyat, the agreements cover cooperation in oil and gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure, and energy projects, including efforts to restore Syria’s energy infrastructure and promote sustainable regional development.