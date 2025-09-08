Kyrgyzstan set to expand fleet with new aircraft in 2026

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 8. Kyrgyzstan plans to acquire another Bombardier DASH 8 aircraft next year, President Sadyr Zhaparov said during the official inauguration of Naryn and Kazarman airports in the city of Naryn, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

The president noted that Bombardier DASH 8 aircraft will be used to operate regular flights on the Bishkek–Naryn–Bishkek and Bishkek–Kazarman–Bishkek routes. He added that larger aircraft, such as Boeing or Airbus models, will be purchased to perform international flights.

Zhaparov also stated that the Airports of Kyrgyzstan company, using its own funds, is expanding the country’s fleet and has allocated 2.385 billion soms ($27.2 million) for the purchase of three Bombardier DASH 8 Q400 aircraft for Asman Airlines.

Passenger terminals at Naryn and Kazarman airports have been modernized, with a capacity of up to 100 passengers per hour. The airports are equipped with new passenger service facilities, and specialized technical equipment has been acquired to maintain aerodrome operations.