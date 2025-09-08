Azerbaijan's next repatriation program returns natives to Khojaly's Khanyurdu village

BARDA, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ Under the directive of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return initiative continues to facilitate the resettlement of families in territories liberated from occupation, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

In the most recent iteration of the initiative, a cohort of households comprising 46 individuals from the Aghdam district, specifically the Dörtyol locality, underwent a strategic relocation to the Khanyurdu village situated within the Khojaly district.



The households relocating to Khanyurdu had formerly been provisionally accommodated in dormitory facilities, health resorts, and bureaucratic edifices across Goranboy, Sumgayit, Barda, Absheron, and Baku, having been uprooted as a consequence of preceding surges of domestic migration.



Following the recent logistical maneuver, a cumulative cohort of 69 familial units, comprising an aggregate of 237 individuals, has been successfully reallocated to the Khanyurdu village enclave.

To recall, during the night of February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, alongside the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia, seized control of the city of Khojaly, resulting in a genocide against the local Azerbaijani Turkish population. The Khojaly genocide resulted in the deaths of 613 citizens, comprising 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly individuals. 1,275 individuals were captured. The status of 150 individuals captured, comprising 68 women and 26 children, remains unknown to this day. The city was liberated following local anti-terrorist operations executed on September 19-20, 2023, by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

