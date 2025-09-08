Azerbaijan sets up Organizing Committee for 2026 Annual Meetings of IsDB Group in Baku - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the establishment of an Organizing Committee for the holding of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, Trend reports.

In accordance with the decree, an Organizing Committee has been established with the following composition for the holding of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Baku on June 16-19, 2026:

Chairman of the Organizing Committee

Samir Sharifov - Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee

Mikayil Jabbarov - Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Members of the Organizing Committee:

Jeyhun Bayramov - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Sahil Babayev - Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Adil Karimli - Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan

Kamaladdin Heydarov - Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Vilayat Eyvazov - Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

Rashad Nabiyev - Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan

Teymur Musayev - Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Shahin Baghirov - Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan

Elchin Guliyev - Head of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan

Vusal Huseynov - Head of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan

Fuad Naghiyev - Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan

Taleh Kazimov - Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Samir Rzayev - "Azerbaijan Airlines" President of the Closed Joint Stock Company

Eldar Azizov - Head of the Baku City Executive Power.

The Organizing Committee established by part one of this decree must ensure the preparation and implementation of the Action Plan for the organization and holding of the Annual Meetings in accordance with the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, and the Islamic Development Bank Group on the Provisions for the Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group to be Held by the Government of Azerbaijan (Host Country) in 2026"; must resolve other necessary issues related to the holding of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in 2026.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan will coordinate with the Islamic Development Bank Group in connection with the holding of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in 2026 and will perform the functions of the Secretariat of the Organizing Committee.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan shall ensure that appropriate funds are provided for in the draft state budget for 2026 to finance the expenses related to the holding of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group for 2026 and shall take measures to resolve other necessary issues.

The Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank Group adopted a decision on May 22, 2025, to hold the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group for 2026 in Baku, and in this regard, a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, and the Islamic Development Bank Group on the Guarantees for the Annual Meetings of the IsDB Group to be held in 2026 by the Government of Azerbaijan (host country)" was signed.

The organization of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Baku, in addition to being an indicator of Azerbaijan's international prestige, will make a positive contribution to strengthening our country's regional and international partnerships, expanding cooperation with Islamic financial institutions, and promoting the economic and investment potential of Azerbaijan.