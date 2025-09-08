Latvia thanks Croatia for NATO contribution in Baltic region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, welcomed the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Gordan Grlić Radman, on a visit to Latvia, Trend reports.

The Ministers discussed cooperation at the bilateral and regional level, and in international organisations – NATO, EU, UN – further support to Ukraine and constraining Russia, including the need to strengthen sanctions.

The officials also discussed the experience of, and progress made by the two countries in enhancing their energy independence, as well as current topics on the EU agenda, including the next Multiannual Financial Framework and strengthening the EU’s external borders.

Foreign Minister Baiba Braže: “Latvia and Croatia have very good relations and bilateral dialogue. I would like to thank Croatia for its support to Ukraine, as well as its contribution to the security and defence of the Baltic region – the presence of the Croatian contingent in the German-led NATO Multinational Battle Group in Lithuania. Close Allied and transatlantic unity is critical to achieving a sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine and constraining Russia. We are of the same mind – in order to promote the peace process, pressure must be maintained, including sanctions against Russia, and a comprehensive support to Ukraine must continue.”

At the meeting, Minister Grlić Radman confirmed that Croatia is planning to join the Drone Coalition, co-led by Latvia together with the United Kingdom.

The Ministers discussed the ways to expand economic cooperation, in particular, in ICT and the field of hi-tech and drone technologies. Trade between Latvia and Croatia has increased in recent years. According to data from the Central Statistics Bureau, last year’s total foreign trade turnover with Croatia was 75.4 million euros, an increase by 42 percent compared to 2023.

The Ministers also exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in knowledge-intensive areas, such as pharmaceuticals, medical technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as in tourism. In the summer season, regular air traffic is already operational between Latvia and Croatia: direct flights by airBaltic connect Riga to the Croatian cities of Split and Dubrovnik.

The Three Seas Initiative (3SI) has a major role to play in promoting regional connectivity; in light of that, Baiba Braže wished Croatia success with hosting the Three Seas Summit in 2026.

As part of his stay, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić Radman met with the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, the Director of the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, Jānis Sārts, and members of the Saeima (the Latvian Parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee and the Group for Promoting Cooperation with the Parliament of Croatia.

Gordan Grlić Radman delivered a lecture, “Medium Sized EU Member States and the Future of European Security: A Croatian Perspective”, at the University of Latvia.