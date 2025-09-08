Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan hold talks on water and energy cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 8. A working meeting was held in Cholpon-Ata with the participation of the ministers of energy and water resources of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The discussions centered on optimizing the operational stability of the hydric and energy infrastructures across the triad of nations throughout the autumn-winter cycle, alongside enhancing collaborative synergies in this domain.



Subsequent to the convening, the stakeholders reached a consensus to institutionalize periodic assemblies of the enduring task force and executed the requisite documentation.

Cholpon-Ata represents a premier leisure destination situated along the northern periphery of Lake Issyk-Kul in the Kyrgyz Republic, boasting a demographic count of 14,237 as per the 2021 census. The locus of governance for the Issyk-Kul District within the Issyk-Kul Region, this district encompasses the majority of the northern shoreline of the lake. Proceeding westward along the A363 thoroughfare, one encounters Tamchy, while the eastern trajectory leads to Bosteri. The inaugural triad of World Nomad Games transpired in Cholpon-Ata during the years 2014, 2016, and 2018.

