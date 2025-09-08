Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

Tajikistan Materials 8 September 2025 14:31 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Administration of the President of Tajikistan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 9. Tajikistan has sent humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan affected by the recent powerful earthquake, following instructions from President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The aid, loaded onto a caravan of trucks, includes 24 types of essential goods and materials, such as flour, oil, sugar, rice, bedding, clothing and shoes for children, adolescents, and adults, tents, construction materials including rebar, boards, roofing sheets, cement, and other items. The total shipment exceeds 3,000 tons.

The administration noted that this initiative reflects the compassion of the Tajik people toward their Afghan neighbors and underscores the humanitarian and neighborly policy of Tajikistan.

The earthquake, which struck Afghanistan on August 31 and September 1, caused significant human and material losses.

