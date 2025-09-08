Kazakhstan mandates full reengineering of investment attraction framework

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. The president of Kazakhstan has thrown down the gauntlet, urging the government to roll up their sleeves and whip up an action plan for a complete overhaul of the investment attraction system, on his annual Address to the Nation of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to President Tokayev, even though the competition is heating up around the globe, it's crucial to reel in significant investments.

“We need to launch a new investment cycle. The current policy in this area cannot be considered effective. A significant portion of funds goes into extractive industries. Overall, that’s not bad—we need such investments. But now we face a different task—to direct investments into the manufacturing industry,” he said.

The president underscored the necessity for the administration to recalibrate its capital allocation strategy. Should the situation warrant, strategic incentives may be deployed to attract capital influx from stakeholders engaged in advanced technological domains.



“Concurrently, it is imperative that we provide balanced backing for both governmental capital allocations and substantial private sector ventures.” It is imperative that we engage comprehensively across the spectrum of investor categories, encompassing institutional, retail, and micro-investors in our strategic initiatives. It is imperative to delineate the specific parameters regarding the locus, rationale, and quantum of financial resources required. The 'capital allocation' must be calibrated in alignment with the exigencies of the manufacturing domain,” the president articulated.



President Tokayev also highlighted that Kazakhstan presently operates within a convoluted and disjointed framework for engaging with investors.



“This invariably culminates in administrative overhead and redundancy of operational roles.” In the current challenging landscape, securing capital infusion is paramount and necessitates innovative methodologies on our part,” he stated.

