Fresh air route connecting Kyrgyzstan and China set to take off shortly

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 8. A new air route between Kyrgyzstan and China via Naryn will begin operating on October 30, President Sadyr Zhaparov said during the official inauguration of Naryn and Kazarman airports, Trend reports via the administration of the president.

“The distance from Kashgar to all airports in Central Asia will be cut in half. Kyrgyzstan’s transit potential will expand significantly, turning the country into a strategic bridge. Today, with the start of construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, the importance of this transport corridor is even greater,” Zhaparov said.

He pointed out that Kyrgyzstan and China put pen to paper on an agreement for the new air route on August 20, 2025.

The passenger terminals at Naryn and Kazarman airports have undergone significant modernization, now boasting an operational throughput capacity of up to 100 passengers per hour. The airports have been outfitted with state-of-the-art passenger service infrastructures, and advanced technical apparatus has been procured to ensure optimal aerodrome functionality.

