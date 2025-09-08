Kazakhstan pulling out all the stops to ramp up its agro-hubs and logistics infrastructure

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 8. The key focus now must be placed on the development of agro-hubs and logistics centers, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his annual Address to the Nation, Trend reports.

In his speech, the president made it clear that we should put our eggs in the basket of developing agro-industrial hubs and logistics centers while also forging strong ties with foreign investors.

“However, in order to build productive investment cooperation, domestic entrepreneurs need to understand current business trends and apply the latest technologies in their work, including artificial intelligence. The Ministry must also develop a support plan for agribusiness in the livestock sector and launch effective financing mechanisms. The goal is not only to fully meet domestic demand for meat but also to strengthen export potential,” Tokayev noted.

In his assessment, the government's strategic imperative is to mitigate the national food market's reliance on imports to an absolute minimum. “Undoubtedly, attaining absolute self-sufficiency is an impractical endeavor—and likely superfluous—but the prevailing condition of our marketplace is lamentable.”



“Moreover, it is imperative that conventional domestic commodities undergo strategic promotion within international marketplaces.” Consequently, a robust agricultural export framework is imperative, integrating logistical considerations and veterinary and phytosanitary compliance alongside a strategic marketing paradigm. “This encompasses not solely the purview of the Ministry of Agriculture but also implicates multiple governmental entities, necessitating synergistic action at the Cabinet echelon,” Tokayev articulated.

