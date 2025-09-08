Uzbekistan rolls out significant social and labor reforms with backing from World Bank
Photo: World Bank
Since 2018, Uzbekistan has embarked on bold reforms with the support of the World Bank, transforming its economy, labor market, and social protection system. Tourism and horticulture are booming, forced labor in cotton has been eliminated, and poverty has nearly halved—showing the country’s steady progress toward inclusive growth and shared prosperity.
