Serbia to showcase military strength at Unity Day Parade (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Chief of the Serbian Armed Forces General Staff, General Milan Mojsilović, visited some of the Serbian Armed Forces units as they continue intensive preparations for the major military parade set to take place in Belgrade on September 20 under the slogan “The Power of Unity“, Trend reports.

The parade is being held in celebration of the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and the National Flag. During the current phase of preparations, military units are carrying out joint drills at the air bases in Batajnica and Kovin, as well as at the Military Academy barracks in Banjica.

Spectators will have the opportunity to see up close the parade featuring units of the Serbian Armed Forces and Military Academy cadets, along with a display of modern combat vehicles and river vessels on the Danube. The event will also include aircraft flyovers, a ceremonial rifle drill performed by the Guard, and a demonstration of the Serbian Armed Forces’ capabilities. The parade will be commanded by General Milan Mojsilović.

Expressing his satisfaction with the progress of preparations, as well as with the dedication and motivation of members of the Serbian Armed Forces for presenting their units and the military as a whole in the best possible light, General Mojsilović emphasized that the upcoming military parade will demonstrate to both domestic and international audiences the strength of the Serbian Armed Forces and our readiness to defend and protect the safety of our citizens and the freedom of our homeland.

As part of the preparations for the parade, Serbian Armed Forces aircraft will conduct flyovers in the Belgrade area tomorrow, giving aviation enthusiasts an opportunity to see nearly all types of planes and helicopters currently in service with the Air Force and Air Defence.

The military parade Power of Unity stands as a symbol of patriotism, unity, and determination. In addition to showcasing newly acquired and modernized assets recently introduced into the Serbian Armed Forces, the parade will also feature assets currently under development by the domestic defence industry.