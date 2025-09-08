Court examined documents related to crimes committed against Azerbaijanis in Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdere, Shahbuz, Gazakh and other areas in 1988-1989

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. An open court hearing continued on September 8 at the Baku Military Court with the examination of documents.

It was stated that the documents to be announced will be reviewed episode by episode.

One of the documents read out highlighted the shelling of a car with the license plate "GAZ-21" belonging to Azerbaijanis on February 22, 1988. At that moment, L.F. Mamedov, A.M. Abdullayev, A.M. Khudiyev, Sh.B. Salmanova, and her underage child were in the car.

The case materials also contained documents on the acquisition and storage of firearms and explosive devices by Sargsyan Armen Grigorievich, as well as on the acquisition and storage of explosives by Artur Ashotovich Sayan, and the facts of mass riots in the cities of Shusha and Khankendi.

Abbasova Zenfira Babur gizi, interrogated as a victim, indicated in her testimony that she lived in the city of Khankendi with her two sons. In 1988, they were daily menaced by Armenians who shouted slogans such as "Down with Azerbaijan, long live the Armenian people" and threatened to set their house ablaze, forcing them to leave. She stated that Slavik Hayrapetyan and his cohabitants repeatedly insulted and threatened them, demanding they vacate their home. On September 18, 1988, the house where they lived was devastated.

The following documents announced concerned the facts of mass riots in Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly on September 18-19, 1988.

Additional documents included reports of Azerbaijani homes and apartments set on fire in Khankendi; the looting and burning of houses in the city between September 21 and October 21, 1988; injuries to residents of the Sharur region on November 22, 1988; injuries sustained by three individuals as a result of an armed attack in the Sadarak region; the burning of the Sharur Water Junction Operation Department; a criminal case against Danelyan Norayla Eduardovich, a third-year student of the Khankendi Pedagogical Institute; the murder of Gurbanov Alakbar Pasha oglu on January 10, 1989; the eviction of Khankendi resident Asadova Ofeliya Yusif gizi from her apartment; the detention of a car convoy in the Aghdere area and the injury of Azerbaijanis; the destruction of vehicles amid gross violations of public order in Khankendi; the shelling of Barkhudarlı village in the Gazakh region; the attack on villages in Shahbuz district on August 10, 1989; and the planting of an explosive device on a dirt road in Gunnut village of Sharur region, among other facts.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.