Iran's Araz Free Economic Zone has special significance in cooperation with neighboring countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Araz Free Economic Zone in East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran is of particular importance because it is located on the border with Azerbaijan, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Armenia, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said this during a visit to the pavilion of the Araz Economic Zone at an exhibition organized within the framework of the conference "Opportunities and Investment Prospects of Free and Trade Zones of Iran", Trend reports.

Araghchi said that the Araz zone is one of Iran's important and strategic trade zones and requires more attention.

To note, Iran's Araz Free Trade Zone is located on the banks of the Araz River. This zone covers an area of 51,000 ha. A total of 150 production and industrial enterprises operate in this zone. At the same time, the largest greenhouse in the country (7,000 square meters) is located in this zone.

