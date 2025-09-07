Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 7

Economy Materials 7 September 2025 10:23 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 7

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 7, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped compared to September 6.

The official rate for $1 is 573,448 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,098 rials. On September 6, the euro was priced at 674,610 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 7

Rial on September 6

1 US dollar

USD

573,448

573,724

1 British pound

GBP

774,427

776,867

1 Swiss franc

CHF

718,236

720,879

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,114

61,346

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,117

57,235

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,992

90,360

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,502

6,512

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,146

156,222

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,876,179

1,877,389

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,093

202,651

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,017

390,716

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,550

73,592

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,489,416

1,490,469

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

414,535

414,949

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

337,992

338,958

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,605

32,683

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,903

13,906

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,046

7,060

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,541

157,616

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,753

43,788

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

376,025

376,804

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,919

152,993

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,525,128

1,525,862

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

446,240

447,170

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,834

471,396

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,992

18,993

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

406,156

406,838

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,678

105,727

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,394

80,419

100 Thai baht

THB

1,786,394

1,790,961

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,720

135,810

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

413,547

414,050

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

808,812

809,202

1 euro

EUR

672,098

674,610

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,877

106,942

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,941

213,040

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,898

35,034

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,390

8,385

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,710

169,492

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,322

337,485

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,011,355

1,012,928

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,908

60,685

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,794

163,940

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,741

3,871

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,434 rials and $1 costs 719,636 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,868 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,675 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 –1,03 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,17–1,2 million rials.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more