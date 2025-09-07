Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 7, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 41 currencies dropped compared to September 6.
The official rate for $1 is 573,448 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,098 rials. On September 6, the euro was priced at 674,610 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 7
|
Rial on September 6
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
573,448
|
573,724
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
774,427
|
776,867
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
718,236
|
720,879
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
61,114
|
61,346
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
57,117
|
57,235
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
89,992
|
90,360
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,502
|
6,512
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
156,146
|
156,222
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,876,179
|
1,877,389
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
202,093
|
202,651
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
389,017
|
390,716
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,550
|
73,592
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,489,416
|
1,490,469
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
414,535
|
414,949
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
337,992
|
338,958
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,605
|
32,683
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
13,903
|
13,906
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,046
|
7,060
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
157,541
|
157,616
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
43,753
|
43,788
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
44
|
44
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
376,025
|
376,804
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
152,919
|
152,993
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,525,128
|
1,525,862
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
446,240
|
447,170
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
470,834
|
471,396
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
18,992
|
18,993
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
273
|
273
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
406,156
|
406,838
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
105,678
|
105,727
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,394
|
80,419
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,786,394
|
1,790,961
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
135,720
|
135,810
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
413,547
|
414,050
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
808,812
|
809,202
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
672,098
|
674,610
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
106,877
|
106,942
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
212,941
|
213,040
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
34,898
|
35,034
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,390
|
8,385
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
169,710
|
169,492
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
337,322
|
337,485
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,011,355
|
1,012,928
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,908
|
60,685
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
163,794
|
163,940
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,741
|
3,871
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,434 rials and $1 costs 719,636 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 818,868 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,675 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1 –1,03 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,17–1,2 million rials.